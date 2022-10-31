Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Intel comprises 1.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 697,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

