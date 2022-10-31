Rune Price Tops $20.52 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Rune has a market capitalization of $402,558.70 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.52 or 0.00100684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.64 or 0.31477162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012295 BTC.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.86154174 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

