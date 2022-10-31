Rune Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.74 or 0.00101611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $406,847.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.90 or 0.31265364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.86154174 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.