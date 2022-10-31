Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,799 shares of company stock worth $1,241,607 over the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

