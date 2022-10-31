Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises about 0.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,487 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

