Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.16% of Barrett Business Services worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.51. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $627.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

