Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.44 Million Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 2.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DMC Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 67.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $334,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.