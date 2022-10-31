Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Increases Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,760 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.37% of Matrix Service worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
