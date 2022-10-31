Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Purchases 68,600 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Hill International accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 5.18% of Hill International worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

