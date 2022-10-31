S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.

SCPPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

SCPPF remained flat at $2.07 on Friday. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

