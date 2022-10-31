Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 283098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30. The company has a market cap of C$18.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.
