Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $23 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,687. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

