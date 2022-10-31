Sadoff Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOG traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $152.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
