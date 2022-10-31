Safe Price Down 13.7% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Safe has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $82.47 million and approximately $107,009.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00019349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00069547 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.93011179 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $120,647.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.