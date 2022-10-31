SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $29.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,016,093,852,237 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

