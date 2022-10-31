Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.60. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

