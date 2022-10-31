SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.90. 1,142,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,318. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.13.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

