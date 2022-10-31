Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 206.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $503.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

