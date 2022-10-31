Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.