Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.94 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

