Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

