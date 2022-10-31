Scotiabank Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$41.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Stelco stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.