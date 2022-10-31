Scotiabank Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in TFI International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.