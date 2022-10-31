SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Down 0.3 %

SPNE stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.