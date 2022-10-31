SEB Equities Downgrades Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) to Hold

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Terveystalo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance

OTC:TTALF remained flat at $12.95 on Monday. Terveystalo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95.

Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile

Get Rating

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

See Also

