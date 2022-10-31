Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $134.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

