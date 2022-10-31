Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $312.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

