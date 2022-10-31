Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

