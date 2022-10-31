Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Security National Financial stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.