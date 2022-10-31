Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

