SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,307.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,203.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.33 on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

