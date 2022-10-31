Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 4,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 514,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

