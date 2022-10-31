Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expands By 28.0%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

89bio Trading Down 2.1 %

89bio stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 520,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,613. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in 89bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

