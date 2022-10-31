Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Drops By 7.4%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 784,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AAQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,463. Accelerate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 151,954 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 90,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.