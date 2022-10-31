Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Increases By 9.5%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last three months. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

