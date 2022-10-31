Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 14.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Atlantic American Stock Down 2.0 %
AAME opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.55.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
