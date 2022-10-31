Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 16.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

