Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 16.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
Auburn National Bancorporation stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Further Reading
