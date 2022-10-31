Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Decreases By 6.2%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 814,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,548. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.