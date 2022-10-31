Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 15.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. 701,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,626. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter worth $7,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

