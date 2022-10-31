Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Expands By 13.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,977,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,993.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHUEF opened at $8.09 on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.