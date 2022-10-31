Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Expands By 13.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,977,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,993.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CHUEF opened at $8.09 on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.
About Chubu Electric Power
