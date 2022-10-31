Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Increases By 24.1%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,954.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

