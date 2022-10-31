Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 12.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

