Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Rises By 5.4%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,278.7 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
