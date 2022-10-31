Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Drops By 30.0%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 344,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
