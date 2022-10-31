Short Interest in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declines By 18.4%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 340,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 859,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.