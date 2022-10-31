Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Decreases By 18.7%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 55,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,310. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

