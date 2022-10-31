Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Expands By 15.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 72,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hawkins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $303,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 10.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.