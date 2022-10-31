Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Expands By 15.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 72,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hawkins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $303,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 10.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
