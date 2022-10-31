Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Decreases By 6.6%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 9.3 %

HERXF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.