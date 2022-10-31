Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Drops By 19.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,408. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.