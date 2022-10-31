Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Grows By 14.5%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,879. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $670.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day moving average of $370.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

