Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Decreases By 18.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.5 days.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4352 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
