Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Decreases By 18.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.5 days.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4352 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGM Financial Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.